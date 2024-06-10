Pinebridge Investments L.P. Takes $647,000 Position in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,473 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of THO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in THOR Industries by 889.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in THOR Industries by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in THOR Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in THOR Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of THO stock opened at $97.33 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.74. THOR Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.54 and a twelve month high of $129.31.

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The construction company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is currently 38.95%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on THO shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of THOR Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, THOR Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

