Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $206.69

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $206.69 and last traded at $204.16, with a volume of 725 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $206.39.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PIPR. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

View Our Latest Analysis on PIPR

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.13.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.90. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $335.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Piper Sandler Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 1,022 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.27, for a total value of $217,961.94. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 43,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,188,311.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Piper Sandler Companies news, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 1,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.14, for a total value of $331,489.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 16,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,558,553.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 1,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.27, for a total value of $217,961.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 43,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,188,311.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,570 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,941. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,971,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,264,000 after acquiring an additional 20,891 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 506,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,546,000 after acquiring an additional 5,851 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 316,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,415,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 285,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,677,000 after acquiring an additional 19,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Reef Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 143.5% during the 3rd quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 245,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,601,000 after acquiring an additional 144,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.