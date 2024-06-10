Polaris (NYSE:PII) Hits New 52-Week Low at $76.32

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $76.32 and last traded at $76.60, with a volume of 17647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PII shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Polaris in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Polaris from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Polaris in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Polaris from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Polaris currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.27.

Polaris Stock Down 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.56.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.17. Polaris had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

Polaris Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is 38.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Polaris

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 174.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

