Pollux Coin Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $8.21 Million (POX)

Pollux Coin (POX) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. One Pollux Coin token can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000465 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Pollux Coin has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pollux Coin has a market capitalization of $8.21 million and approximately $85,596.36 worth of Pollux Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pollux Coin Token Profile

Pollux Coin’s genesis date was June 1st, 2020. Pollux Coin’s total supply is 39,953,913 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,351,926 tokens. The official website for Pollux Coin is polluxcoin.info. Pollux Coin’s official Twitter account is @polluxcoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pollux Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Pollux Coin (POX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Pollux Coin has a current supply of 39,951,135.030921 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Pollux Coin is 0.33322252 USD and is up 5.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $57,622.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polluxcoin.info/.”

