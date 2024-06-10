PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Rating Reiterated by Piper Sandler

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at Piper Sandler in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $22.80 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $24.00. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on PWSC. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.80 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

PowerSchool Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PWSC opened at $22.46 on Friday. PowerSchool has a fifty-two week low of $16.15 and a fifty-two week high of $25.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.68.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). PowerSchool had a negative net margin of 5.37% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $184.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.45 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PowerSchool will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PowerSchool

In other news, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 15,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $317,620.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,141,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,435,108.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 15,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $317,620.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,141,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,435,108.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Anthony Kender sold 6,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $137,047.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 253,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,637,683.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 356,103 shares of company stock valued at $7,499,454 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its position in PowerSchool by 353.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PowerSchool during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in PowerSchool by 111.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in PowerSchool by 106.8% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in PowerSchool by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts.

Featured Stories

