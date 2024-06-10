Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.25.
Several research firms recently issued reports on PBH. TheStreet raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.
Shares of NYSE:PBH opened at $65.44 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 1 year low of $56.25 and a 1 year high of $75.31.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.12). Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $277.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.
