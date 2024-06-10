PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Receives $39.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.60.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRG. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of PROG in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of PROG from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on PROG from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

PROG stock opened at $35.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. PROG has a 12-month low of $26.39 and a 12-month high of $44.81.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. PROG had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $641.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.24 million. Equities analysts expect that PROG will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. PROG’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.59%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PROG in the 1st quarter valued at $5,932,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of PROG in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Burney Co. acquired a new position in shares of PROG during the first quarter worth about $2,397,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PROG by 35.3% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 49,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 12,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in PROG by 8.2% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 41,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

