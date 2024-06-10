Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Stake Cut by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,310,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,857 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $307,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its position in Prologis by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 5,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its position in Prologis by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 23,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,182,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Prologis by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 42,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,599,000 after buying an additional 11,882 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth $18,551,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Prologis by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 287,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,324,000 after buying an additional 42,073 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Prologis from $143.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Prologis from $137.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Prologis from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $145.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on Prologis from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.76.

Prologis Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $110.14. The company had a trading volume of 307,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,662,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.64 and a 1-year high of $137.52. The firm has a market cap of $101.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.47.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.28%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

