Prudential PLC Acquires 337 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WSM. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the third quarter worth about $239,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 175.4% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 82.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after acquiring an additional 15,649 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 103,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,618 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WSM. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $146.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $262.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams-Sonoma

In related news, insider Monica Bhargava sold 8,931 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.28, for a total transaction of $2,663,938.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.74, for a total value of $5,674,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,433,123.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Monica Bhargava sold 8,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.28, for a total transaction of $2,663,938.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,076 shares of company stock worth $24,095,258. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE WSM opened at $292.52 on Monday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.89 and a 52 week high of $348.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $296.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.24. The firm has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.76.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.38. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 54.50% and a net margin of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

(Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.