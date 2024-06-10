Prudential PLC Cuts Position in iShares MSCI BIC ETF (NYSEARCA:BKF)

Prudential PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI BIC ETF (NYSEARCA:BKF – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,530 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI BIC ETF were worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI BIC ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,931,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI BIC ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in iShares MSCI BIC ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $491,000. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI BIC ETF by 39.8% during the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BKF stock opened at $36.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.63 and its 200 day moving average is $34.30. iShares MSCI BIC ETF has a 12 month low of $31.84 and a 12 month high of $37.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.03 million, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.78.

iShares MSCI BRIC ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI BRIC Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund is an exchange-traded fund that seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI BRIC Index (the Index).

