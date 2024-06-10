Prudential PLC Has $1.62 Million Position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned 0.09% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IXC opened at $41.70 on Monday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $35.64 and a 52-week high of $45.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.89.

iShares Global Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

