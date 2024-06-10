Prudential PLC Has $2.31 Million Stock Holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,606 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $2,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 189.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 14,809.1% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 325.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. 67.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HOMB shares. Stephens raised their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock opened at $23.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.61 and a 12-month high of $25.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.89.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $246.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is 37.11%.

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director Donna Townsell sold 22,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total value of $540,041.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 215,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,128,691.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 2,333 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $57,228.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Donna Townsell sold 22,729 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total value of $540,041.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 215,854 shares in the company, valued at $5,128,691.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,606 shares of company stock valued at $1,101,008 in the last 90 days. 7.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

