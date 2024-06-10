Prudential PLC Has $2.45 Million Stock Holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Prudential PLC increased its position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,889 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in CGI were worth $2,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 297.1% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CGI during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of CGI in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of CGI in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CGI by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. 66.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CGI stock opened at $101.32 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.95. CGI Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.07 and a 12 month high of $118.89.

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.02. CGI had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. On average, research analysts predict that CGI Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GIB shares. StockNews.com cut CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. TD Securities raised shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of CGI from $169.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

