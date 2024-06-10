Prudential PLC Lowers Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Prudential PLC lessened its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,347 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,194 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 904.2% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFG opened at $34.15 on Monday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $37.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.12. The stock has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.87%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CFG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.73.

In related news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 6,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $213,219.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,704.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

