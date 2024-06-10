Prudential PLC Sells 390 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Prudential PLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keb Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. GSG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $806,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 24,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $244.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.98. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $187.49 and a 1-year high of $246.15.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile
Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.
