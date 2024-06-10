Prudential PLC Sells 80 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Prudential PLC cut its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,137 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $2,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lennar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lennar in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 34.3% in the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Trading Down 1.3 %

LEN stock opened at $154.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $102.90 and a twelve month high of $172.59. The company has a market cap of $42.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $158.64 and a 200-day moving average of $153.56.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. Lennar had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 14.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on LEN shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Lennar from $179.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lennar in a research note on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.88.

Insider Activity at Lennar

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $1,627,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,927,938.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Lennar news, Director Amy Banse bought 1,575 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $157.00 per share, for a total transaction of $247,275.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,863. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total value of $1,627,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,927,938.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Further Reading

