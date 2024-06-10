Prudential PLC Sells 9,080 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Prudential PLC decreased its holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 38.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,080 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 249.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 103.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lamar Advertising from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Insider Activity at Lamar Advertising

In other Lamar Advertising news, Director John E. Koerner III sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $2,040,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,862,968.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lamar Advertising Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR opened at $116.85 on Monday. Lamar Advertising has a twelve month low of $77.21 and a twelve month high of $122.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.05. The company has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.71). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 23.29%. The business had revenue of $498.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Lamar Advertising’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 106.78%.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

