Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Acquires 4,529 Shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 36.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,529 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Bunge Global alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 169.8% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Bunge Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bunge Global

In other news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $2,065,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,086,776.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on BG. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bunge Global from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $141.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Bunge Global

Bunge Global Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:BG opened at $104.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.86. Bunge Global SA has a 1 year low of $86.10 and a 1 year high of $116.59.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.49. Bunge Global had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bunge Global SA will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Bunge Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Bunge Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.90%.

About Bunge Global

(Free Report)

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.