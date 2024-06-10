Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Boosts Stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 374.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,592 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,081 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marathon Oil news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 36,094 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $997,999.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 140,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,893,921.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marathon Oil news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 36,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $997,999.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 140,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,893,921.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 80,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $2,172,630.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,330 shares in the company, valued at $16,065,130.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 281,332 shares of company stock valued at $7,644,903. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $27.87 on Monday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $21.81 and a 1-year high of $30.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 2.18.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 21.83%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Argus raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Marathon Oil from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.86.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

