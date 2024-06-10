Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Buys 24,230 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 577.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,230 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Ameren were worth $2,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEE. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Ameren by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Ameren in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Ameren by 124.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Ameren by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Ameren in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total value of $302,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,318,410.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $71.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.45. Ameren Co. has a 1-year low of $67.03 and a 1-year high of $88.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.75.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). Ameren had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ameren from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on Ameren from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.70.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

Further Reading

