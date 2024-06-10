Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Buys 6,381 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 51.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,381 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $2,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 230.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 16,403 shares during the last quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,473,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $2,873,010.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,265,376.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.29.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

STLD opened at $125.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.40. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.53 and a 12 month high of $151.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.74.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 12.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 12.44 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 12.64%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Further Reading

