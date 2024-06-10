Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Buys 9,703 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 131.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,703 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Entegris were worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 40,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,150,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,878,000 after purchasing an additional 91,067 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 946,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,386,000 after purchasing an additional 124,392 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 126,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,109,000 after purchasing an additional 10,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Entegris by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 15,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 5,123 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 5,005 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.74, for a total value of $624,323.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,316,004. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 5,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.74, for a total value of $624,323.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,316,004. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total transaction of $265,806.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,727.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,752 shares of company stock worth $1,792,723 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on ENTG. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Entegris from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Entegris from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.67.

Entegris Stock Down 0.6 %

Entegris stock opened at $130.08 on Monday. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.13 and a twelve month high of $146.91. The stock has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $771.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.24 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

