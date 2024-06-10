Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $1.76 Million Stock Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 168.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,542 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,371 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 828,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,914,000 after purchasing an additional 10,312 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,204,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,972,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 644.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 149,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,886,000 after buying an additional 129,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,219,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GDDY. Barclays increased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on GoDaddy from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.92.

GoDaddy Stock Up 0.5 %

GDDY opened at $139.36 on Monday. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.18 and a fifty-two week high of $141.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.13 and its 200 day moving average is $116.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.10.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 186.09% and a net margin of 40.38%. Research analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at GoDaddy

In related news, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total transaction of $555,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 196,632 shares in the company, valued at $27,300,386.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 6,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.09, for a total transaction of $942,464.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,128,698.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total value of $555,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 196,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,300,386.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,217 shares of company stock worth $4,244,035 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

