Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $1.99 Million Stock Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 84.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,954 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth $2,780,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in LPL Financial by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in LPL Financial by 1,911.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 99,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,694,000 after buying an additional 94,746 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPL Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $280.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $269.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.51. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.59 and a twelve month high of $287.80.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.44. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 55.22% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 9.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LPLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $302.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded LPL Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $254.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on LPL Financial from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LPLA

LPL Financial Profile

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.