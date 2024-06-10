Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $2.20 Million Stock Holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 97.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 55,745 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Markel Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,145,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Markel Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 17,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,070,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Markel Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,313,000. Solidarity Wealth LLC raised its position in Markel Group by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Solidarity Wealth LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,512,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Markel Group by 616.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,991,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MKL shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 price target on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Markel Group from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,520.00.

MKL stock opened at $1,601.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.73. Markel Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,295.65 and a 1-year high of $1,670.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,550.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,483.72.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $18.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.50 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Markel Group had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 15.23%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,638.39, for a total value of $4,915,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,228,184.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,620.83, for a total transaction of $197,741.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,606.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,638.39, for a total value of $4,915,170.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,228,184.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

