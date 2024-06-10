Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $2.27 Million Stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 1,490.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,031 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Entergy were worth $2,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Entergy by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Entergy by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Entergy by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,216,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,553,000 after acquiring an additional 32,144 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Entergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $544,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Entergy by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $151,845.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,442 shares in the company, valued at $348,433.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $874,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,247.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $151,845.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,442 shares in the company, valued at $348,433.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,729 shares of company stock worth $2,194,615. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on ETR. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Entergy from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.50.

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of ETR stock opened at $108.47 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.73. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $87.10 and a 12 month high of $114.28.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $31.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 17.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 45.34%.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

