Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 96 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at $830,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 580.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,584,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $201,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,630 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on EXPD shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expeditors International of Washington

In other news, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total transaction of $479,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,170,637.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $125.47 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.31. The company has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.99. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.03 and a fifty-two week high of $131.17.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.93%.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile



Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

