Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Trims Stock Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,143 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WSO. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Watsco by 0.5% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,655,946 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $625,484,000 after buying an additional 7,723 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 2.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 648,662 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,013,000 after purchasing an additional 16,589 shares in the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. grew its stake in Watsco by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 556,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,551,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Watsco by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 310,787 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Watsco by 2.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 308,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,667,000 after buying an additional 6,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $462.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $452.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $421.24. Watsco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $337.58 and a 52-week high of $491.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 35.59 and a beta of 0.88.

Watsco Increases Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a $2.70 dividend. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.45. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WSO. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Watsco in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Watsco from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $404.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total transaction of $2,487,830.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Watsco news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total value of $366,759.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,714.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total value of $2,487,830.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Further Reading

