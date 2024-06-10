Publicis Groupe S.A. (PUBGY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 28th

Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, June 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.8671 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, July 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from Publicis Groupe’s previous dividend of $0.78.

Get Publicis Groupe alerts:

Publicis Groupe Stock Down 0.2 %

OTCMKTS PUBGY opened at $27.90 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.67. Publicis Groupe has a 52-week low of $18.19 and a 52-week high of $29.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94.

About Publicis Groupe

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communications, and digital business transformation services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers advisory services for brand strategy, and repositioning and their identity under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; online advertising services under the Razorfish and Moxie brand names; crisis communications, press relations, public affairs, institutional relations, financial communications, and strategy management services; media consulting, planning, and buying services; performance marketing services; and e-commerce services.

Receive News & Ratings for Publicis Groupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Publicis Groupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.