Publicis Groupe S.A. (PUBGY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 28th

Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, June 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.8671 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, July 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from Publicis Groupe’s previous dividend of $0.78.
Publicis Groupe Stock Down 0.2 %
OTCMKTS PUBGY opened at $27.90 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.67. Publicis Groupe has a 52-week low of $18.19 and a 52-week high of $29.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94.
