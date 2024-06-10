Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Deere & Company Reduced by Zacks Research (NYSE:DE)

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) – Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Deere & Company in a report issued on Thursday, June 6th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $5.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $5.15. The consensus estimate for Deere & Company’s current full-year earnings is $25.73 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DE. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $494.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.36.

Deere & Company Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $368.58 on Monday. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $353.15 and a 1 year high of $450.00. The stock has a market cap of $101.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $393.88 and a 200 day moving average of $386.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.86 by $0.67. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.65 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.70%.

Institutional Trading of Deere & Company

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,248,036,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 46,241.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 840,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,142,000 after purchasing an additional 838,813 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,856,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,541,967,000 after purchasing an additional 705,771 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $191,628,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 6.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,374,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,650,767,000 after purchasing an additional 269,571 shares during the period. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Deere & Company

(Get Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.