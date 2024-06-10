Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:CVKD)

Get Cadrenal Therapeutics alerts:

Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVKD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright cut their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Cadrenal Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 6th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.11). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cadrenal Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.36) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cadrenal Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

Cadrenal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CVKD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03).

NASDAQ CVKD opened at $0.47 on Monday. Cadrenal Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $3.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.65.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cadrenal Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVKD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 982,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 7.54% of Cadrenal Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cadrenal Therapeutics Company Profile

Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical development biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing Tecarfarin, a novel oral and reversible anticoagulant to prevent heart attacks, strokes, and deaths due to blood clots in patients with rare cardiovascular conditions requiring chronic anticoagulation, such as patients with left ventricular assist devices, end-stage kidney disease, atrial fibrillation, and thrombotic anti-phospholipid syndrome.

