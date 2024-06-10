Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Sage Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Sage Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, June 6th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.81) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.83). Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sage Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($6.46) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.84) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.85) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($7.30) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($6.90) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($6.07) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.97) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($2.25) EPS.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($0.17). Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 552.52% and a negative return on equity of 56.81%. The company had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Baird R W raised shares of Sage Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $34.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sage Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.05.

Shares of SAGE stock opened at $10.58 on Monday. Sage Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $59.99. The stock has a market cap of $636.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAGE. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $2,234,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,208,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,181,000 after purchasing an additional 175,565 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 3.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,572,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,257,000 after purchasing an additional 208,630 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $1,167,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 1,058.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 156,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 143,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

