Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Dollar Tree, Inc. Reduced by Telsey Advisory Group (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lowered their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dollar Tree in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 5th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now expects that the company will earn $1.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.27. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dollar Tree’s current full-year earnings is $6.68 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.38 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.91 EPS.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43. The business had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.63 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.67% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on DLTR. Citigroup lowered Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $163.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised Dollar Tree from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.70.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $111.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.22. Dollar Tree has a 52 week low of $102.77 and a 52 week high of $154.96.

In other Dollar Tree news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $136.00 per share, with a total value of $244,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $127.85 per share, with a total value of $127,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,866.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $136.00 per share, with a total value of $244,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 203.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 8,446 shares during the period. Burney Co. increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 9,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 14,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at $14,434,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

