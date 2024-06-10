Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Lands’ End, Inc. Cut by Telsey Advisory Group (NASDAQ:LE)

Get Lands' End alerts:

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group dropped their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Lands’ End in a research report issued on Thursday, June 6th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for Lands’ End’s current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Lands’ End’s FY2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Lands’ End had a negative return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $514.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.30 million.

Separately, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Lands’ End from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Lands’ End Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LE opened at $13.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.47. Lands’ End has a twelve month low of $5.98 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 2.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lands’ End

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Lands’ End by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 10,418 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Lands’ End by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 54,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 22,257 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lands’ End by 456.6% in the 4th quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 18,352 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Lands’ End in the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lands’ End by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.46% of the company’s stock.

Lands’ End Company Profile

Lands' End, Inc operates as a digital retailer of casual clothing, swimwear, outerwear, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, International, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company also sells uniform and logo apparel.

