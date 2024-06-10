Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Boosted by Zacks Research

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Ross Stores in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 6th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now anticipates that the apparel retailer will earn $1.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.46. The consensus estimate for Ross Stores’ current full-year earnings is $5.97 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ross Stores’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.92 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.50 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $147.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.58.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $144.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $48.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.08. Ross Stores has a fifty-two week low of $101.59 and a fifty-two week high of $151.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Ross Stores

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 124,424 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $17,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 14,593 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 7,033 shares during the period. HTLF Bank bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $1,094,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 302,277 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $41,832,000 after buying an additional 16,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 232.6% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 32,182 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after buying an additional 22,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ross Stores

In other news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $130,206.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,634.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $130,206.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,634.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 21,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total transaction of $3,056,067.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,616,788.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,038 shares of company stock valued at $10,526,384 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a $0.3675 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.79%.

Ross Stores announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.10 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.