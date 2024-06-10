Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.33.

Several analysts recently issued reports on QTWO shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Q2 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Q2 from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Q2 from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Q2 from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Q2 from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Shares of Q2 stock opened at $61.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Q2 has a 1-year low of $27.17 and a 1-year high of $64.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.19 and a 200-day moving average of $48.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -45.29 and a beta of 1.53.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $165.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.58 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5.88%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Q2 will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 2,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $118,686.90. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 174,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,718,602.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 2,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $118,686.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 174,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,718,602.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 5,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $282,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 415,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,841,499.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,846 shares of company stock worth $3,436,082 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 156.5% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Q2 by 2,582.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in shares of Q2 by 193.7% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Q2 in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 261.0% in the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

