Q4 2025 EPS Estimates for Zumiez Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Get Zumiez alerts:

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zumiez in a research note issued on Thursday, June 6th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now expects that the apparel and footwear maker will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.69. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zumiez’s current full-year earnings is ($0.16) per share.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Zumiez from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th.

Zumiez Stock Performance

Shares of ZUMZ stock opened at $18.75 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.94 and its 200-day moving average is $17.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.44 million, a PE ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.32. Zumiez has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $21.49.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.28. Zumiez had a negative return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $177.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.58 million.

Insider Activity at Zumiez

In other news, insider Adam Christopher Ellis purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.31 per share, for a total transaction of $143,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 57,917 shares in the company, valued at $828,792.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zumiez

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Zumiez by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,605,551 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,657,000 after acquiring an additional 49,581 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zumiez by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 901,774 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $13,698,000 after buying an additional 20,099 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Zumiez by 11.8% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 470,743 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,151,000 after buying an additional 49,700 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zumiez by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 457,780 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,311,000 after buying an additional 39,470 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zumiez by 17.2% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 236,158 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after buying an additional 34,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zumiez Inc operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company provides hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.