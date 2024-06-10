Qtum (QTUM) Price Down 10.6% Over Last Week

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $329.35 million and approximately $32.17 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for $3.13 or 0.00004513 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,677.39 or 0.05300341 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.56 or 0.00046927 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00009231 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00014190 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00015544 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00011267 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002442 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,186,154 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

