Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires New Shares in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 30,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,724,000.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 35,366.7% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. 46.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Jeff Dyke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 161,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,173,664.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO David Bruton Smith sold 3,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $237,181.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 583,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,817,007.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Jeff Dyke sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 161,622 shares in the company, valued at $9,173,664.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,355 shares of company stock valued at $7,521,404 over the last ninety days. 42.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on SAH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sonic Automotive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of Sonic Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sonic Automotive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of SAH stock opened at $56.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.96. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $41.19 and a one year high of $64.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 1.21%. Sonic Automotive’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Sonic Automotive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 24.59%.

Sonic Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.