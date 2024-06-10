Quadrature Capital Ltd Increases Stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 238.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 143,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,348 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,181,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,845,000 after acquiring an additional 435,866 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,059,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,225,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,343,000 after acquiring an additional 127,738 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 6,836,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $3,818,000. 95.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CCCS opened at $11.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.41. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.32 and a 12-month high of $13.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.67, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.62.

Insider Activity

CCC Intelligent Solutions ( NYSE:CCCS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). CCC Intelligent Solutions had a positive return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $227.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.21 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Rodney Christo sold 4,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total value of $54,719.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,149.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director International L.P. Advent sold 41,622,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $475,750,798.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,812,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,572,440.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rodney Christo sold 4,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total transaction of $54,719.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,149.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,128,274 shares of company stock worth $702,377,159 over the last 90 days. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCCS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays upped their target price on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.63.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

Featured Articles

