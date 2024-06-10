Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 80,992 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Quadrature Capital Ltd reduced its stake in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 90.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,796 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 80,992 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in NICE were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of NICE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in NICE by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in NICE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in NICE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NICE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on NICE. Mizuho dropped their price target on NICE from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $343.00 price target on shares of NICE in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of NICE in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of NICE from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NICE from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.92.

NICE Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NICE stock opened at $168.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. NICE Ltd. has a one year low of $149.54 and a one year high of $270.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $216.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.34. The company has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.03.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $659.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.81 million. NICE had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 14.92%. Sell-side analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

