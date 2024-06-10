Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 8,733 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Quadrature Capital Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 44.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,802 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 8,733 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,004 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the third quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Trading Down 1.0 %

UHS opened at $187.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.90 and a fifty-two week high of $190.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $173.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.56. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UHS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.43.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

