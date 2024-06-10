Quantum (QMCO) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, June 17th. Analysts expect Quantum to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter.

Get Quantum alerts:

Quantum Trading Down 2.1 %

Quantum stock opened at $0.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $44.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.43. Quantum has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $1.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Quantum in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

About Quantum

(Get Free Report)

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Myriad All-Flash File and Object Storage Software for high performance enterprise unstructured data applications such as AI, machine learning, and data analytics; Unified Surveillance Platform Software that unified compute and storage for video surveillance recording, storage, and analytics; StorNext Hybrid Flash/Disk File Storage Software for video editing, post-production, and streaming applications, as well as digital file archives; and CatDV Asset Management Software for indexing, cataloging, enriching video, audio, and image files, and workflow orchestration.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.