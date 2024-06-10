Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,865,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 425,677 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.40% of Realty Income worth $164,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,873,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,537,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172,231 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,542,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,931,000 after purchasing an additional 227,621 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,163,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $457,633,000 after purchasing an additional 452,046 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,882,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,588,000 after purchasing an additional 47,437 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $506,526,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $271,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at $339,317.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on O. UBS Group cut their target price on Realty Income from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.35.

Realty Income stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.84. The stock had a trading volume of 881,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,452,968. The stock has a market cap of $46.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.26. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $45.03 and a 12 month high of $64.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a jun 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous jun 24 dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 291.67%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

