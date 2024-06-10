RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Shares Bought by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,130 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.31% of RenaissanceRe worth $30,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNR. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RNR opened at $227.94 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $224.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.88. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $174.22 and a 1-year high of $239.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.38.

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $12.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.86 by $2.32. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.16 EPS. RenaissanceRe’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 37.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.45%.

RNR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $237.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.00.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

