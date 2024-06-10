Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for LiveOne, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:LVO)

Get LiveOne alerts:

LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO – Free Report) – Litchfield Hills Research cut their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of LiveOne in a report released on Wednesday, June 5th. Litchfield Hills Research analyst B. Sine now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.01). Litchfield Hills Research has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for LiveOne’s current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share.

LiveOne Trading Down 6.6 %

LVO opened at $1.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.59 million, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.61. LiveOne has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $2.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiveOne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LiveOne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LiveOne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiveOne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of LiveOne by 127.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 94,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 52,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.25% of the company’s stock.

LiveOne, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting/vodcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; PodcastOne, a podcasting platform; and Slacker, an integrated membership and advertising streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

