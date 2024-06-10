Reviewing Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC) and United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO)

Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC – Get Free Report) and United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Chino Commercial Bancorp and United Security Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chino Commercial Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A United Security Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chino Commercial Bancorp 21.50% N/A N/A United Security Bancshares 27.07% 14.94% 1.43%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.9% of United Security Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.5% of Chino Commercial Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.1% of United Security Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Chino Commercial Bancorp has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Security Bancshares has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Chino Commercial Bancorp and United Security Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chino Commercial Bancorp $21.37 million 1.54 $4.94 million $1.56 6.57 United Security Bancshares $65.95 million 1.89 $19.80 million $1.04 6.93

United Security Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Chino Commercial Bancorp. Chino Commercial Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Security Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

United Security Bancshares beats Chino Commercial Bancorp on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chino Commercial Bancorp

Chino Commercial Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Chino Commercial Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses primarily in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing deposits, money market accounts, NOW and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides loan products, such as one-to-four family residential, residential, construction, commercial real estate, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as loans to individuals for overdraft protection and personal lines of credit. In addition, the company offers credit and debit card, wire transfer, and online and mobile banking services. It operates full-service branches in Chino, Ontario, Rancho Cucamonga, and Upland, California. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Chino, California.

About United Security Bancshares

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit. It also provides real estate mortgage, commercial and industrial, real estate construction and development, and consumer loans, as well as agricultural, installment, and student loans. In addition, the company offers online and mobile banking, safe deposit boxes, wire transfers, payroll direct deposit, cashier's check, cash management, and foreign draft services, as well as interactive teller machines; and person-to-person and bank-to-bank transfers for consumer customers. United Security Bancshares was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Fresno, California.

