Reviewing Monarch America (OTCMKTS:BTFL) and Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN)

Monarch America (OTCMKTS:BTFL – Get Free Report) and Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Get Monarch America alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Monarch America and Bowman Consulting Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monarch America N/A N/A N/A Bowman Consulting Group -2.43% 5.63% 2.34%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Monarch America and Bowman Consulting Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monarch America N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Bowman Consulting Group $365.06 million 1.46 -$6.62 million ($0.67) -45.18

Analyst Recommendations

Monarch America has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bowman Consulting Group.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Monarch America and Bowman Consulting Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Monarch America 0 0 0 0 N/A Bowman Consulting Group 0 0 6 1 3.14

Bowman Consulting Group has a consensus target price of $42.50, indicating a potential upside of 40.40%. Given Bowman Consulting Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bowman Consulting Group is more favorable than Monarch America.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.2% of Bowman Consulting Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.4% of Bowman Consulting Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bowman Consulting Group beats Monarch America on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Monarch America

(Get Free Report)

Monarch America, Inc., through its The Big Tomato, Inc. subsidiary, sells and distributes hydroponic lights and equipment to the indoor gardeners and commercial growers in Denver, Colorado and the surrounding communities. It offers grow lights and boxes, hydroponic systems, ballasts, bulbs, nutrients and additives, and other hydroponic and gardening items. The company also provides turnkey solutions, as well as management and consulting services to the legal and regulated marijuana industry. It serves customers through its online store; and a retail storefront and warehouse/commercial distribution center in Aurora, Colorado. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Westminster, Colorado.

About Bowman Consulting Group

(Get Free Report)

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals. The company also provides construction management services, including constructability review, value engineering, budgeting and cost estimating, interagency and utility coordination, onsite observation and report evaluation, public communication and outreach, and resident engineer services, as well as bid solicitation, documentation, and preparation services; and environmental consulting services consisting of wetlands and waters of the U.S. delineations, natural resources inventories, wildlife and vegetation surveys, threatened and endangered species surveys, endangered species conservation and management, wetland creation and enhancement design, NEPA documentation, section 404/401 permitting and compliance, NPDES permitting, and phase I environmental site assessment. In addition, it offers landscape architecture, land procurement and right-of-way acquisition, structural engineering, surveying and geospatial engineering, and transportation and water resources engineering services, as well as mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering services. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.