Roderick Douglas Mahoney Buys 140 Shares of Avation PLC (LON:AVAP) Stock

Jun 10th, 2024

Avation PLC (LON:AVAPGet Free Report) insider Roderick Douglas Mahoney purchased 140 shares of Avation stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.83) per share, for a total transaction of £200.20 ($256.50).

Avation Trading Down 1.4 %

LON AVAP opened at GBX 142 ($1.82) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 122.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 120.67. Avation PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 78.88 ($1.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 155 ($1.99). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 322.27, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £100.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2,400.00, a PEG ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Avation from GBX 240 ($3.07) to GBX 230 ($2.95) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st.

About Avation

Avation PLC, together with its subsidiaries, leases commercial passenger aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company's fleet includes 13 narrow-body jets, two twin-aisle jets, and 21 ATR 72 twin-engine turboprop aircraft. As of June 30, 2023, the company owned and managed a fleet of 36 aircraft.

