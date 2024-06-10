Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,470 shares during the period. Roper Technologies comprises approximately 0.6% of Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $12,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,782,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,737,302,000 after buying an additional 100,621 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $756,176,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,137,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $550,743,000 after purchasing an additional 54,396 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,033,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $500,531,000 after purchasing an additional 9,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 896,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $488,968,000 after purchasing an additional 280,873 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $553.68. The stock had a trading volume of 13,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,661. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $533.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $540.10. The company has a market capitalization of $59.27 billion, a PE ratio of 40.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $448.13 and a 1 year high of $565.00.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.77%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $584.82.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total value of $109,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,547 shares in the company, valued at $19,540,541.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

